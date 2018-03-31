Texas continued its strong recruiting presence under coach Tom Herman on Saturday by landing ESPN Junior 300 linebacker De'Gabriel Floyd. The No. 24 overall prospect in the 2019 class, Floyd is also the No. 4-ranked outside linebacker.

Out of Westlake Village, California, and one of the top prospects in the state, Floyd had offers from USC, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State and plenty of other big-name programs.

"I love my teammates, love my coaches, love the scheme, love Texas and I get to wear my number," Floyd told ESPN.

He is the third ESPN Jr. 300 commitment for the Longhorns in the 2019 class, joining athlete Jordan Whittington, ranked No. 10 overall, and quarterback Roschon Johnson, the No. 63 ranked prospect overall.

Herman and the Longhorns finished the 2018 cycle with the No. 3-ranked recruiting class, landing 19 ESPN 300 prospects and the No. 1-ranked prospect in Texas, B.J. Foster. That was the first time Texas was able to sign the top in-state recruit since 2013 when offensive lineman Darius James chose the Longhorns.

The class ranking for the 2018 class was the highest Texas had been ranked since 2012 when it also had the No. 3 class. Landing Floyd, Whittington and Johnson in this 2019 cycle has put Herman and his staff on a pace to continue their recruiting success beyond that outstanding 2018 haul.