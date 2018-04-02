JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- East Tennessee State has placed recently hired football coach Randy Sanders on paid administrative leave.

The school said Monday it is investigating a "potential violation of university policy." No other details were provided in the one-sentence in a statement.

Sanders was hired Dec. 17 to replace Carl Torbush, who announced his retirement at the end of the 2017 season. Sanders was co-offensive coordinator at Florida State on Jimbo Fisher's staff last season and was quarterbacks coach on the Seminoles' 2013 national championship team.

He also has worked as an offensive coordinator at Tennessee and Kentucky.