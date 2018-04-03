Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will miss practice for an undetermined amount of time as he recovers from minor knee surgery, coach Nick Saban said on Tuesday.

The sophomore is expected to make a full recovery from what Saban described as a "scope" of his knee, which he injured while off the field.

"We don't have a timetable for his return," Saban told reporters following practice in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. "But it's not a serious injury."

Jeudy, who caught 14 passes and had two touchdowns as a freshman, is expected to be among Alabama's top receivers this season.

In addition to Jeudy's absence, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and defensive back Trevon Diggs both missed practice with minor ankle injuries.

Tua Tagovailoa, who is battling Jalen Hurts for the starting quarterback job, was on a "pitch count" Tuesday and is questionable to play in Saturday's scrimmage, according to Saban. Tagovailoa broke a finger in his throwing hand the first day of spring practice and has been limited since his return.

Alabama will practice eight more times over next two and a half weeks before ending the spring with its annual A-Day scrimmage on April 21.

The defending champion Crimson Tide open the season on Sept. 1 against Louisville.