Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson has a torn MCL and will miss the rest of spring football, coach Willie Taggart announced Wednesday.

Taggart didn't say how Wilson injured his knee. Wilson, a former five-star recruit, is expected to compete for a starting job this season.

"He was doing awesome," Taggart said of Wilson's performance before the injury. "Great kid, going to be a great leader for our football team. He was working his tail off. Lost some weight, was running around really good. Hate it for him, but if there's anybody to bounce back it will be Marvin, and luckily he won't miss the season, so that's great news for us."