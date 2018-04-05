CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The ACC reached a 10-year extension on its agreement with the city of Charlotte to keep the league's football championship game at Bank of America Stadium through 2030, the league announced Thursday.

The move comes during a turbulent time for the city's football future, with the NFL's Carolina Panthers currently for sale. ACC commissioner John Swofford said those negotiations had limited impact on the agreement to keep the title game in Charlotte.

"Our relationship with the Panthers over the years couldn't have been better," Swofford said, "and neither side saw a reason to slow the discussions down in terms the sale of the team. In fact, if anything, we preferred to keep those discussions on an accelerated path. I'm very hopeful and would expect to have the same kind of relationship with whoever owns the team in the future."

Seven of the past eight ACC championship games have been played at Bank of America Stadium, averaging more than 70,000 fans with four sellouts, Swofford said. This is a marked improvement from the league's early title game history, which included struggles to sell tickets in Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida.

Will Webb of the Charlotte Sports Foundation said last year's ACC title game created $40 million in economic impact for the city.

Still, the lingering questions about ownership of the Panthers looms. Suggestions that a new owner would also want to build a new stadium for the team have been ongoing in Charlotte, and Swofford said he expected the game would move with the Panthers, should that happen.

Beyond that, however, Swofford downplayed the conference's role in finding a new owner for the Panthers.

"None of the potential future owners have called me," Swofford said. "If asked opinions, certainly we'd have opinions."

The ACC did move the championship game in 2016 to Orlando, Florida, in protest of North Carolina's controversial HB2 law that put restrictions on transgender bathroom use. Swofford said Thursday that he's confident the ACC's voice is heard within the statehouse to ensure such measures would not reoccur.

"We feel like we've truly found a home for [the game] where it's appropriately supported on a consistent basis," Swofford said.