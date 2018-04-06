Paul Johnson has finalized a contract extension with Georgia Tech through the 2022 season, the school announced Friday.

Johnson, 60, is going into his 11th season with the Yellow Jackets, having taken them to three ACC championship games and 75 wins during his tenure there. Georgia Tech has finished first or second in the ACC's Coastal Division in six of Johnson's 10 seasons.

"Aside from Bobby Dodd, no head coach in Georgia Tech football history has won more games in his first 10 seasons than Paul Johnson," athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a statement. "By extending Coach Johnson's contract through 2022, we not only keep one of the most successful coaches in our illustrious history right here on The Flats, but we also ensure continued stability within our coaching staff."

Johnson and Duke's David Cutcliffe are the longest-tenured coaches in the ACC. The Jackets are in the middle of upgrades throughout its football complex: a $4.5 million renovation to the locker room is underway, along with scheduled improvements and enhancements to Bobby Dodd Stadium, the oldest in FBS.

Overall, Johnson is 182-93 in 21 seasons as a head coach, including stops at Georgia Southern, where he won two I-AA championships, and Navy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.