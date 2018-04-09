The TCU Horned Frogs are adding graduate transfer Jawuan Johnson, an all-conference linebacker at Northern Illinois in 2017.

Johnson announced his decision Sunday night on Twitter after visiting TCU over the weekend. A third-team All-MAC selection last season, Johnson recorded 98 tackles, including 18 for loss, and had five interceptions and five forced fumbles for NIU.

He tied for the MAC lead in forced fumbles and tied for second in interceptions, while ranking fourth in tackles for loss.

Yes I will be spending my last collegiate season with TCU... Its official!!! JaccBoy headed to the FUNK 😈#LockedIn #RecruimentClosed — Jawuan Johnson (@S7arvation) April 8, 2018

The East St. Louis, Illinois, native is on track to be eligible immediately and will have one season to play with the Horned Frogs. Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey announced last month that Johnson would not return.

TCU is looking to replace linebacker Travin Howard, its leading tackler from 2017.