From the White House, Nick Saban speaks about Alabama's success and what the past championship season meant to the team.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed the University of Alabama football team's "win for the ages" in its latest championship season.

Trump hosted Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and the players at the White House to honor their fifth national title in nine years.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The president attended the championship game in Atlanta, in which Alabama staged a second-half comeback to defeat Georgia 26-23.

Trump watched the Jan. 8 game from a private box overlooking the Alabama sideline, flanked by ROTC students. The president departed the stadium during halftime as Georgia led Alabama 13-0.

Trump said Alabama's triumph is "one of the greatest victories ever."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a former Alabama senator, was among those on the South Lawn for the team's visit.