Thanks to his donation, Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy will personally have a hand in helping to protect students at Stillwater Public Schools in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, the Stillwater Board of Education approved a financial donation from Gundy that will pay for seven uniformed and armed members of law enforcement at each of Stillwater's 10 school sites. Currently, three Stillwater police officers serve the 10 sites. The donation is for about $35,000, or around $1,167 per day for the rest of the school year.

The Stillwater Board of Education approved a donation by Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy to the school district to help pay for seven armed police officers to be at school sites. Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images

Gundy, who has two children attending Stillwater schools, originally pledged the money in March, in response to the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Florida, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. At that meeting, he asked the board if there was a safety plan in place and offered the help.

"I'm willing to flip the bill for the rest of the school year if we can protect our kids," Gundy said at that meeting, the Stillwater News-Press reported.

School administrators couldn't vote on that action during the meeting, but they moved on it quickly. School is scheduled to end in 30 days, but Oklahoma is currently embroiled in a teacher walkout that is likely to add more days to the calendar.