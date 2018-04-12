Four Mississippi State students have been accused of breaking into the Alabama athletic facility and stealing memorabilia.

The break-in happened during the predawn hours of April 4, six days before Alabama's national championship football team met with President Donald Trump at the White House, authorities said.

The four managed to get inside the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility and stole "various items of memorabilia," court records state. The facility was unoccupied when the crime occurred, authorities said.

The crime was captured on security video, the records show.

Mississippi State is "fully cooperating" with law enforcement as it investigates, school spokesman Sid Salter said in an emailed statement.

"The future status of the students with MSU will be determined after they have received their due process of law rights according to existing university policies," Salter said. "Clearly, these individuals will have to face the consequences of their actions, whatever those actions might be."

The four students are from the Mississippi towns of Starkville, Columbus, Laurel and Madison. All four are charged with third-degree burglary, a felony.