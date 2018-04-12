ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia wide receiver Michael Chigbu may give up his final year of eligibility due to undisclosed injuries.

Coach Kirby Smart said Thursday that Chigbu, who has missed recent spring practice sessions, "may be thinking about hanging it up, but he has not decided yet."

Chigbu, who would be a senior in 2018, had nine catches in 12 games, including six starts, in 2016. He had no catches in six games last season.

If Chigbu took a medical disqualification, he would remain on scholarship but would not count toward the team's NCAA limit of 85 players in 2018.

Meanwhile, Smart also said sophomore Chris Barnes has moved from the offensive line to defensive line, where he has a clearer path to immediate playing time.