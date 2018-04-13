Deondre Francois, the Florida State sophomore quarterback currently rehabbing from a knee injury, is facing a misdemeanor marijuana charge, the Tallahassee Democrat reported Thursday, citing sources.

The Democrat says Francois is facing a charge of possession of fewer than 20 grams and has been ordered by Tallahassee Police to appear in court.

In a statement to the newspaper, Seminoles coach Willie Taggart said the university is "aware of the situation and it is being handled internally."

Francois tore the patellar tendon in his left knee in the 2017 season opener against Alabama and missed the rest of the year.

The Seminoles play their spring game Saturday night. Francois is not expected to play as he continues to rehab the injury.

Francois made headlines earlier this year when he called police to his home after a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend. No one was charged in the incident.