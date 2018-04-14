Ryan Shazier talks to Marty Smith about his recovery at the Ohio State spring game. (1:38)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State fan favorite Ryan Shazier visited the spring game Saturday and stood without assistance to cheers from the crowd at his alma mater.

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker is recovering from a devastating spinal injury suffered in a Dec. 4 game with the Bengals.

Shazier, an honorary captain of one of the squads, drove a golf cart to midfield and climbed out to stand briefly to fire up the crowd . He then embraced the other honorary captain, former Ohio State cornerback and current Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

"Every day I'm getting a lot better and I'm able to move around more," Shazier told ESPN's Marty Smith. "I'm doing a thousand times better than I was in December."

Shazier said he is grateful for the outpouring of support from people "from Pittsburgh to California to Ohio to Italy, all over the country, all over the world," who have reached out to him and prayed for him.

The love and support "really helps me push even harder every day," Shazier said.

He also spoke to the team before the game . He told reporters that "I am feeling a lot better than I was."