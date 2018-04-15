Oklahoma bolstered its defensive line Sunday by picking up a commitment from Notre Dame graduate transfer Jay Hayes.

Hayes announced his decision on Twitter.

Hayes started all 13 games for the Irish last season. He finished with 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.

The Sooners return several rotation players at defensive end but have to replace All-Big 12 defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who was a senior last season.