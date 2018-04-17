University of Michigan police are investigating threatening tweets that tagged head football coach Jim Harbaugh, a department spokesperson confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Police were made aware of a string of Twitter posts Monday night from one account that mentioned Michigan's open carry law for firearms as well as "calling the morgue." Harbaugh's Twitter handle was tagged as part of the string of posts.

The tweets, which came from an account claiming to be a player once associated with Harbaugh's Michigan team, have since been deleted.

A spokesman for the football team confirmed Tuesday evening that the player in question left the program last November.

Officers from the university police department were in and around the football training facility on campus Tuesday, according to sources within the program. The Ann Arbor Police Department has also been notified about the potential threat.

Melissa Overton, the university police deputy chief and spokesperson, said she couldn't go into details about her department's involvement because it is an ongoing investigation, but added that if there was a concern for public safety they would have sent out a crime alert to let those near campus know. She said that has not happened as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Safety is always our No. 1 priority," Overton said. "I can't go into any details about it, but that is our No. 1 priority."