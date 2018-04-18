Former Tennessee starting quarterback Quinten Dormady will spend his final season at Houston, he announced on Tuesday night.

Dormady, who began the 2017 season as the Volunteers' starting quarterback, will join the Cougars as a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play immediately. The Boerne, Texas, product returns to his home state to compete with Houston quarterback D'eriq King -- who started four games at quarterback last season -- for the starting job.

Dormady made his announcement on his Instagram account.

H-Town 🐾🏈 #gocoogs #houston A post shared by Quinten Dormady (@qdormady) on Apr 17, 2018 at 4:33pm PDT

Last season, Dormady started the Vols' first five games before being replaced by Jarrett Guarantano. Dormady also underwent shoulder surgery that cut his season short. He finished his Tennessee career with 1,282 passing yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 career games (five starts).

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound Dormady was a four-star recruit coming out of Boerne High in 2015, ranked as the 14th-best pocket passer in the nation. He backed up longtime Tennessee starter Joshua Dobbs for two seasons before getting his first career start last season.

He joins a Houston depth chart that has three other scholarship quarterbacks -- King and freshmen Clayton Tune and Bryson Smith -- but lacks experience, as Tune and Smith have yet to attempt a collegiate pass.