Offensive lineman Matthew Burrell announced Wednesday that he is transferring from Ohio State.

Burrell is a redshirt junior who was in the top-100 recruiting rankings for the 2015 class when he signed with the Buckeyes.

"I am thankful for everything this amazing university has done for me," Burrell wrote on Instagram. "Being a Buckeye is a once in a lifetime opportunity on the field and off. That being said, and after prayer and thought, I will be transferring from OSU."

Burrell is the third offensive lineman to transfer from Ohio State this offseason, joining Jack Wohlabaugh and Kevin Feder.

Although it isn't clear why Burrell decided to leave, he was not a starter in 2017 and only saw sparing game action after guard Branden Bowen was injured. Burrell played in 13 games during his redshirt freshman season.

The Buckeyes lost left tackle Jamarco Jones and center Billy Price to the NFL draft, but are bringing back Bowen, guards Michael Jordan and Demetrius Knox as well as tackle Isaiah Prince among the starters from last season.