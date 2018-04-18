Ole Miss will have no further response in the case of former quarterback Shea Patterson, who is seeking immediate eligibility at Michigan, Patterson's attorney told The Detroit News.

Thomas Mars, Patterson's attorney, told the newspaper that Ole Miss on Wednesday morning notified the NCAA that it had "nothing to add," clearing the way for the NCAA to decide Patterson's eligibility. Last week, Ole Miss had filed a formal objection to Patterson's request for immediate eligibility after a transfer. Patterson is asking the NCAA to waive its usual one-year transfer waiting period on the grounds that his former Ole Miss coaches misled him and other players about how much trouble the program was in for violating NCAA rules. Ole Miss denied Patterson's allegations in its objection.

"The case is ready to be decided," Mars told The Detroit News. "The timing of the NCAA's decision is a matter of the staff's discretion, so there is no timetable for when a decision will be made. I'm confident, however, that the staff will not take any more time than is necessary to come to the right decision."

Mars, who represents five other former Ole Miss players who are transferring, added: "I could be wrong, by my interpretation of the message that Ole Miss sent back to the NCAA this morning is, 'We're done fighting. Just grant Shea a waiver and get this over with.'"

The NCAA ruled in December that Ole Miss football had shown a lack of institutional control. Ole Miss previously self-imposed a one-year bowl ban for the 2017 season, but the NCAA added another year to that postseason ban, among other penalties.