North Dakota State and coach Chris Klieman have had such a successful fit together that the two want to keep their run going.

NDSU has given Klieman a two-year contract extension through the 2023 season, athletic director Matt Larsen announced Thursday.

In four seasons, Klieman has led the Bison dynasty to a 54-6 record, four Missouri Valley Conference titles and three FCS national championships, including in the 2017 season.

"Chris has done an exceptional job in leading our football program on a national level," Larsen said. "Not only have we won three national championships during his tenure, but our student-athletes are achieving high marks in the classroom and are actively engaged on campus and in the Fargo-Moorhead community. I look forward to working with him and his staff for years to come."

Klieman joined coach Craig Bohl's staff in 2011 before succeeding him three years later. He has been part of all six of NDSU's FCS national championships and seven straight MVC titles. He is a three-time finalist for the STATS FCS Eddie Robinson Award, presented to the national coach of the year.

NDSU is expected to enter 2018 as the preseason No. 1. The Bison will return seven starters on each side of the ball.