College football heavyweights Alabama and Notre Dame will visit one another for nonconference games in 2028 and 2029.

The schools announced plans for the home-and-home series on their social media accounts Thursday afternoon. Notre Dame will host the Crimson Tide on Sept. 2, 2028. Alabama will return the favor a year later on Sept. 1.

"We are excited to be able to add a home-and-home series with a team like Notre Dame," Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a news release. "Alabama and Notre Dame represent two of the most storied programs in college football history. What a great opportunity for our team and our fans to be able to witness these teams play in two of the sport's most iconic venues in Tuscaloosa and South Bend."

The schools last met in the BCS National Championship Game at the conclusion of the 2012 season. Alabama won in a landslide, 42-14.

The Fighting Irish lead the series between the two programs 5-2, with their most notable victory over the Crimson Tide coming in the 1973 Sugar Bowl, a game coached by Hall of Famers Bear Bryant of Alabama and Ara Parseghian of Notre Dame.

Notre Dame's trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2029 will be the first time the Irish have ever played in Tuscaloosa.