What, where and when to watch this weekend's spring games

Quarterback competitions are all the rage at spring games this weekend. Nebraska, Alabama, Texas, LSU and more are all unsure who will line up under center on opening day. Here are those stories and everything else you need to know about spring games this Friday and Saturday.
The Tagovailoa-Fromm rivalry continues on recruiting trail
2dTom VanHaaren
What to know about Todd McNair vs. the NCAA
3dKyle Bonagura
Ex-USC assistant McNair's trial to begin Friday
14hKyle Bonagura
Saban: On same page with QB Hurts' father
15hAlex Scarborough