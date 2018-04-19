Following a breakthrough season, South Dakota football coach Bob Nielson has signed a contract extension through the 2020-21 academic year, athletic director David Herbster said Thursday.

Nielson led the Coyotes to a win over FBS program Bowling Green and then to the FCS playoffs for the first time, including a first-round victory at Nicholls, in his second season last year. They finished 8-5 and ranked 15th in the STATS FCS Top 25.

"Winning championships is a process, and coach Nielson has built a championship foundation through consistent and successful recruiting, hiring outstanding assistant coaches, and providing a vision for our program," Herbster said. "He has led our team with integrity and stability, and he has tremendous passion for South Dakota. I look forward to watching him lead our football program for many years to come."

Nielson is 12-12 in two seasons at USD and 198-92-1 in his career, winning Division II national championships at Minnesota-Duluth in 2008 and '10.