        <
        >

          South Dakota's Bob Nielson signs contact extension

          6:49 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Following a breakthrough season, South Dakota football coach Bob Nielson has signed a contract extension through the 2020-21 academic year, athletic director David Herbster said Thursday.

          Nielson led the Coyotes to a win over FBS program Bowling Green and then to the FCS playoffs for the first time, including a first-round victory at Nicholls, in his second season last year. They finished 8-5 and ranked 15th in the STATS FCS Top 25.

          "Winning championships is a process, and coach Nielson has built a championship foundation through consistent and successful recruiting, hiring outstanding assistant coaches, and providing a vision for our program," Herbster said. "He has led our team with integrity and stability, and he has tremendous passion for South Dakota. I look forward to watching him lead our football program for many years to come."

          Nielson is 12-12 in two seasons at USD and 198-92-1 in his career, winning Division II national championships at Minnesota-Duluth in 2008 and '10.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.