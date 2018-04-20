LOS ANGELES -- Opening statements in former USC assistant football coach Todd McNair's defamation trial against the NCAA will be made Friday afternoon in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Jury selection for the trial, which is being held at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse downtown, began Wednesday and is expected to conclude Friday morning. A 12-person jury was finalized Thursday, but there is still the need to select four alternate jurors.

McNair's case is related to the NCAA's extra-benefits investigation into former star running back Reggie Bush and was filed in 2011 after he was handed a one-year show-cause penalty.

A request by ESPN to allow video recording of the trial was granted by Judge Frederick Shaller.