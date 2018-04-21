The NC State Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a new five-year deal for football coach Dave Doeren, who agreed to the deal with the Wolfpack in November after being courted by Tennessee for its coaching vacancy.

The deal, which runs through the 2022 season, is worth $3 million a year -- an increase of $800,000 from the previous deal, which still had three years remaining. Doeren can also earn $1.35 million in incentives.

NC State went 9-4 last season, and Doeren is 34-30 in his five seasons with the Wolfpack.

"We are on an exciting upward trajectory in football under the leadership of Coach Doeren," NC State AD Debbie Yow said in a statement on Friday. "He has assembled a terrifically talented coaching staff, as well, and that continuity and stability has been important to our current student athletes and recruits. We are pleased that Dave will continue to lead NC State football, playing in one of the most challenging divisions in college football, the Atlantic Division of the ACC."