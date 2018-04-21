Alabama head coach Nick Saban discusses his thoughts on what he saw offensively and defensively from the spring game. (1:31)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama coach Nick Saban said he wasn't disappointed by the performance of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who threw for 195 yards, no touchdowns and one interception during the Crimson Tide's spring game Saturday.

Tua Tagovailoa, who is competing with Hurts for the starting job, dressed out for the game but never made an appearance. He broke his finger during the first practice of the spring and further aggravated the injury a week ago.

Hurts, who led the first-team offense, was inconsistent for much of the game, completing 19 of 37 passes.

"I was not disappointed in the way Jalen played," Saban said. "I think we have some guys that can rush a little bit ... and there was way too much pressure on the pocket for the quarterback to operate like we like."

The first-team offensive line, which was charged with protecting Hurts, struggled mightily during the game, surrendering seven sacks and three QB hurries. There were at least three dropped passes as well. But Hurts did struggle with his accuracy, overthrowing receivers.

"He has a good understanding of the offense," Saban said of Hurts, "and I think his ability to make decisions and trust the pocket are things we want him to work on."

Saban has been in no rush to name a starter, telling reporters that there is no timeline to decide between Hurts and Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa never started a game as a true freshman last season, serving as Hurts' primary backup until the second half of the national championship when Hurts was benched. Tagovailoa then came on and led the come-from-behind win with three passing touchdowns, including the game winner in overtime.

Hurts is 26-2 as a starter. The Houston native won SEC Offensive Player of the Year as a true freshman in 2016 and followed that up with 17 passing touchdowns and just one interception as a sophomore last season. He also rushed for eight touchdowns.

In an article published by Bleacher Report last Thursday, Hurts' father insinuated that his son would transfer if he didn't win the starting job. If he were to leave Alabama, Hurts' father said his son would become the biggest free agent in college football history.

Saban addressed the comments from Hurts' father prior to A-Day -- the day on which Alabama's spring game is played -- insisting that the two have a good relationship and are on the same page in terms of the competition. But, Saban acknowledged, "At the end the day, everybody has career decisions that they'll have to make."

With Tagovailoa sidelined and Hurts struggling, a third quarterback shined brightest during A-Day. Mac Jones, the unheralded backup from Jacksonville, Florida, won a share of the spring game MVP honors by completing 23 of 35 passes for 289 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Alabama opens the season against Louisville on Sept. 1. Preseason camp begins in early August.