Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Kona Schwenke died Sunday at his home in Laie, Hawaii, the university confirmed Monday. He was 25.

The cause of his death was not announced. Schwenke's agent, Jerry Marlatt, said Schwenke died in his sleep.

Schwenke was a member of the 2012 team that went to the BCS national championship game and lost to Alabama. He played in 31 games for Notre Dame, recording 30 career tackles. As a senior in 2013, Schwenke recorded 23 total tackles, including six solo.

He won the Irish's Next Man In Award as a senior.

Schwenke went undrafted but was signed to the rosters of several NFL teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks. He never appeared in a game, and his NFL career ended in 2016.

Schwenke played in the Spring League this season and caused a fumble by former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel in an April 8 game.

Baltimore Ravens safety Bennett Jackson Jr. and Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley were among several former Irish players to post memories of Schwenke on social media.

I never take a day for granted with the people I care about. Life is too short and things happen too often. Enjoy the time you can share with your friends family and loved ones. The good ones are always gone too soon. #RIPuce pic.twitter.com/f58DXAU1rE — Bennett Jackson Jr. (@B_Jax2) April 22, 2018

@kschwenke96 was like a big brother to me. He had a great soul and wanted nothing but to be your friend. Rest in Love brother 🙏🏾 — Ronnie Stanley (@IamtheGuru79) April 22, 2018

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Robby Toma wrote on his Instagram page:

Funeral arrangements are pending.