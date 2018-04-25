Months after knocking Oklahoma out of the College Football Playoff, Georgia has stolen one of the Sooners' would-be defensive linemen. Notre Dame graduate transfer Jay Hayes announced Wednesday that he will be headed to Georgia, less than two weeks after first committing to Oklahoma.

This is it! In a month I'll be heading down to Athens to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. Go DAWGS! 🔴⚫️🐶⛓👊🏾 — Jay Hayes (@JayHayesNY) April 25, 2018

As a grad transfer, Hayes will be eligible for the 2018 season. He started all 13 games for the Irish last year and finished with 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery. He actually led Notre Dame with seven tackles in its 20-19 loss to the Bulldogs last season.

Hayes figures to bolster the depth of a Georgia defensive line that returns both starting defensive ends from last year's team in Tyler Clark and Jonathan Ledbetter.