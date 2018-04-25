Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett is transferring from the program, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. Barnett will be a grad transfer and will have two more seasons of eligibility to finish his career.

According to a source, Barnett will visit USF this weekend and is still gauging interest from other programs.

Initially a five-star prospect out of high school in the 2015 class, ranked No. 14 overall, Barnett committed to Notre Dame, decommitted and eventually signed with Alabama. Barnett transferred from Alabama in 2016 after quarterback Jalen Hurts took over as starter for the Tide.

He found himself at Arizona State, committing to play for head coach Todd Graham and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. Since Barnett's arrival, Lindsey left for Auburn and Graham has been fired, leaving Barnett starting from scratch.

Barnett was behind starting quarterback Manny Wilkins at ASU and now will have the opportunity to find a starting spot of his own.

The Arizona Republic first reported Barnett was transferring, and Fox Sports first reported he was visiting USF.