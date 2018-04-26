Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm has received a two-year contract extension through the 2024 season after guiding the Boilermakers to a bowl victory in his first season.

The school's board of trustees on Thursday approved the revised contract, which will increase Brohm's salary to $3.8 million for the 2018 season.

Brohm, who signed a six-year contract with the school in December 2016, will receive $100,000 raises in six of the seven years of the new deal and a $200,000 raise in 2022. The new agreement includes $29 million in compensation, with the opportunity to earn more through incentives.

Brohm's new contract also increases Purdue's staff salary pool by $400,000, to $3.9 million.

Coach Jeff Brohm had two years tacked on to his Purdue deal after a 7-6 debut season. Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports

"From my first conversation with [university president] Mitch Daniels, [board of trustees chair] Mike Berghoff and [athletic director] Mike Bobinski, it was apparent that there was a commitment to rebuilding this football program, and I am honored to be Purdue's head coach," Brohm said in a statement. "We have all the resources necessary for success, and I promise that my staff and I will continue to work tirelessly to build a championship-caliber program. My family and I love West Lafayette, and we look forward to being part of the Purdue family and this community for years to come."

Brohm, 47, went 7-6 in his first season at Purdue, with victories over rival Indiana and Arizona, in the Foster Farms Bowl. The former Louisville quarterback, who went on to play in the NFL and XFL, is 37-16 in four seasons as a college head coach.

Brohm's name surfaced briefly in Tennessee's coaching search last year.

Brohm would owe Purdue $4.4 million if he takes another job before Dec. 5, and the buyout amount decreases by $1 million every year through Dec. 31, 2024.