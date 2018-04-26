Notre Dame cornerback Nick Watkins plans to play a final year of football, but not in South Bend.

Watkins, who graduates this spring, announced on social media that he was searching for a new program, where he would be eligible to play in the fall as a graduate transfer.

"When I decided to attend Notre Dame, my primary goal was to earn a degree from this prestigious university, and I'm proud to say that I'll achieve that goal," Watkins said in his statement. "With that being said, I'll search for a new school to attend for my last year of college football."

Watkins appeared in 12 regular-season games for the Irish last season. He recorded 28 tackles, broke up eight passes and had one interception. He was not a starter for the Irish but could start at another school.