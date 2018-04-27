Jim Harbaugh, Marty Smith and Michigan hit Paris

Follow along all weekend as Marty Smith tours France with Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.

Day 1: Bonding over baguettes

PARIS -- Jim Harbaugh and his family emerge from a black tour bus on a chaotic Parisian avenue, stride across a busy crosswalk and step onto the perch at Trocadero Square. With each step, the Eiffel Tower rises farther toward the open, crystal sky before them, commanding and stately and historic and genuinely awesome.

On this sundrenched Friday afternoon, rays glint from the gold faces of the statues surrounding the square. It is a stunning scene.

Some of Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines mill about. Some cut up -- wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones props bunny ears atop teammates' heads as they pose for photographs in front of the tower. Some players sit. Some slump, fatigued following a nine-hour red-eye flight from Detroit.

Some players just stare.

Most are experiencing this global landmark for the first time.

.@CoachJim4UM and his family at Paris' Trocadero Square, in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower and Les Invalides (golden dome) pic.twitter.com/KlKjoSOmv5 — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) April 27, 2018

Its stature is more prominent and its surrounding gardens more vibrant than most of us anticipated. The Eiffel Tower structure itself is brown, but its periphery is a burst of bright green.

I intersect Harbaugh. I am holding a foot-long baguette I bought five hours ago. It was still in the paper.

"Coach, I bought this baguette so you and I could break bread," I tell him. "That's what we do. We break bread. Faith. Family. Football."

I rip a four-inch hunk off the end and hand it to him.

Harbaugh likes it. He laughs, and gnaws a big hack from that chunk of bread.

But he is cautious.

The bread isn't soft. Its outer shell is flaky and brittle. Its inner guts are hardened like grout. It crumbles and crunches. It cracks more than it chews.

We both cackle about its texture as we eat, and immediately start surveying the perimeter for water before we carry on to the sightseeing experience.

At this point, I run into offensive lineman Grant Newsome and tight end Zach Gentry. They're great young men. Newsome inspires me. He nearly lost his leg a couple of years back, after a dislocated right knee required a lengthy hospital stay and several surgeries to repair. He could have quit, but he continues to fight his way back to the field and told me he remains optimistic he'll play in 2018.

The thing is, his resilience athletically is just one reason he inspires me. His perspective does, too. Last year, when the Wolverines visited Rome for spring ball, Harbaugh charged his team with writing essays to the Pope, detailing how and why he inspires them.

Harbaugh personally read every essay.

Three winners were named: defensive lineman Salim Makki, wide receiver Nate Schoenle -- and Newsome.

Their letters were a testament to love and patience and inclusion and brotherhood. I read them myself.

It was an honor to read their works, and to learn why they wrote those specific words.

Chase Winovich walks up. Winovich is an All-Big Ten defensive lineman who this week is using his phone to produce a video blog for the Michigan social media group.

.@UMichFootball All B1G LB @Chase_Winovich throws ball at the Arc de Triomphe w Passing Game Coordinator @CoachPepHam son Jackson. pic.twitter.com/mZVRFJOCfB — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) April 27, 2018

He asked me to spend a couple of moments with him to talk ball and life.

He yells "Marty Party!" and we're off. The conversation is going well -- broke some bread, struggled to chew it, looked for water -- but we were suddenly forced to stop and start over.

His mom called.

Winovich and I look over. Coach Harbaugh is still gnawing on that baguette.

From there the group was off to the Arc de Triomphe, and I nearly photo-bombed a group of players taking a picture in front of the beautiful structure. Jim Harbaugh's father, Jack, is the photographer. Jack lives his personal mantra: attack life with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.

He's wide open.

I ask him how these spring ball overseas trips encapsulate his son's personality.

"Jim is bringing the college back into college football," Jack Harbaugh says with a wide smile.

He is proud that his son is "widening the gap" between the business of the NFL and the business of amateur athletics, which Jack Harbaugh said has shrunk to almost no gap at all.

Jim Harbaugh approaches, putting the finishing touches on a ice cream cone.

I ask him what's on the docket this week. The team will see a beautiful city of 10 million people. They'll visit the Eiffel Tower again, this time with the opportunity to take an elevator to the top. They'll take a boat ride on the Seine River, walk an island, engage in a paintball battle and visit Normandy Beach.

"It's a great opportunity to connect with the team," Jim Harbaugh said. "I like that part as much as anything, but also the history, and the things that you learn yourself, and what others around you experience, make the trip so much more valuable when you're here with a big group. Who knows what will happen? It's an adventure."

I wondered what happened in Rome in 2017. It was an unprecedented move to take an entire program on a spring break trip abroad.

"So many things happened," he said. "It was experience like I've never had before on a team or in life, to be with 100 football players like that. First of all, so proud of how they conducted themselves. No kerfuffles, no shenanigans. They experienced a different language, a different culture, different food and different architecture.

"Even paintball -- the team building that broke out all natural. And the gladiator fights that we didn't know would happen. So we don't know what'll happen on this trip. Just connect with teammates and another culture."

Before we left, I commended Harbaugh on two things: his use of the word kerfuffle and his absolute dominance of that baguette.

"I gave some to the pigeons," he says. "They liked it, too."