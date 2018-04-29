Virginia Tech co-defensive coordinator Galen Scott has resigned amid allegations that he was involved in an extramarital affair.

An email sent to the Richmond Times-Dispatch earlier this month accused Scott of using recruiting trips to maintain the relationship. The email also was sent to school administrators, according to the Times-Dispatch.

Scott, in a statement sent Friday to multiple newspapers, acknowledged making "a mistake" and said he is stepping away from his position to spend time with his wife and two children.

"I made a mistake and I have to take responsibility for that," Scott said. "I did some things that I want to apologize to my wife for and my family for and I need to make sure I make that right by just being around for them and being the best father and person I can be."

Scott told the Roanoke Times that he did not use any school funds for the relationship. A Virginia Tech spokesperson also told the Times that the school did not discover any misuse of athletic department money.

"It's not as outlandish and crazy as people are letting it on to be," Scott told the Times. "Paying for stuff and all that. That's not the deal. It's just, I'm disappointed in myself because I hurt my family."

Scott, who recently was promoted to co-defensive coordinator and was set to make $338,000 this year, told multiple newspapers that he also was sorry that he "let down" Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente, who he said is a close friend.

"We talked about it. We're close," Scott told the Times-Dispatch. "I'm more disappointed in myself because I let (Fuente) down. And Whit (Babcock), our AD. I let those guys down."