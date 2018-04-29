Receiver Garrett Wilson, the No. 13-ranked prospect in the class of 2019, is leaving the state of Texas and heading to Big 10 country.

The 6-foot, 179-pound playmaker deluxe committed to Ohio State over Texas on Sunday night in what is another huge win in the state of Texas for coach Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes.

I sacrificed time, fun, and relationships to be in this position. Recruiting is a grueling process, but god showed me the way. I got unfinished business in the 614... I'm coming home. #TTWFO pic.twitter.com/W9xRyot1Bs — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) April 30, 2018

The nation's No. 2-ranked receiver follows in the footsteps of J.T. Barrett, Dontre Wilson and, most recently, star freshman running back J.K. Dobbins, cornerback Jeffrey Okudah and linebacker Baron Browning as ESPN 300 prospects from the Lone Star State to sign with Ohio State in the Urban Meyer era. Wilson's high school teammate and quarterback at Lake Travis High in Austin, Texas, four-star quarterback Matthew Baldwin, signed with Ohio State in February as well.

Wilson, who was born in Dublin, Ohio, and lived in the area until sixth grade, continues a run of talented wide receivers headed to Columbus, following Ronnie Hickman. When Wilson and Hickman both sign in December, the Buckeyes will have inked two or more ESPN 300 wide receivers for a fourth straight class. Ohio State will also have signed at least one ESPN 300 pass-catcher for a seventh straight season.

Wilson becomes the sixth ESPN 300 verbal for Ohio State, joining offensive tackles Doug Nester and Ryan Jacoby, Hickman, running back Sampson James, versatile athlete Steele Chambers and linebacker Cade Stover.

The Buckeyes boasted the No. 14-ranked class prior to Wilson's announcement. They are a strong bet to sign a top-seven class for a ninth straight year, with five-stars Zach Harrison, Darnell Wright and Devontae Dobbs all seriously considering Ohio State, as well as ESPN 300 members Lewis Cine, Noah Cain, Harry Miller and Brandon Smith.