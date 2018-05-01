SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The American Football Coaches Association's board of trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of a proposal to allow athletes who sit out a year per the current NCAA transfer rule to gain that year of eligibility back if they graduate from their new school.

This would open the door for transfers to play for five years instead of the current four, and give them six total years to play for five if they redshirt before transferring. The coaches will discuss it throughout their spring meetings, but it couldn't go into effect unless it is approved by the Division I Council, which wouldn't be any earlier than next spring.

"I don't know if we'll have any influence or not," said AFCA executive director Todd Berry. "I know we'll yell a lot."

All FBS conferences, in addition to the FCS, Division II, Division III and the NAIA were represented on the 20-member board with the exception of the SEC, as Dan Mullen wasn't able to attend, according to Berry. The AFCA met on Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch, where the Big 12, Pac-12, Big Ten, Mountain West, American and Mid-American Conferences are meeting this week.

"Very rarely are the coaches unanimous, but vary rarely even in the board of trustees are we unanimous," said Berry. "That's what makes this semi-encouraging, was just how excited everybody was behind this. We've all been frustrated with the models that are out there, what we think will be some of the impacts, and quite honestly, the transfer working group has taken many stabs at this before ... it's a hard subject. While nothing is ever perfect, this one in our minds seems to be the most perfect out there."

Under the AFCA's proposal, the school the athlete is transferring from would no longer take a hit to its APR if the athlete has a GPA under 2.6. The athlete's GPA would also transfer to the next school, with the hopes of incentivizing the student and make sure the school is willing to take on that APR hit, and to help him graduate.

It's another idea in a long line of suggestions that has had coaches and administrators across the country at an impasse.

"There has been no rallying point for anybody," Berry said. "Somebody needs to keep talking and moving the thing forward. We're throwing out another idea recognizing that the current situation is there is no consensus."

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour wouldn't rule out the possibility.

"We've got to come up with out-of-the-box thinking," she said, "because ordinary solutions are not going to solve this."