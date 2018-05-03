Les Miles' son transferring from Nebraska

Ben Miles, a son of former LSU coach Les Miles, is transferring from the Nebraska football team.

The younger Miles announced his decision Wednesday, tweeting thanks to former Nebraska coach Mike Riley and Scott Frost, the Cornhuskers' first-year coach.

Miles was a scholarship recruit as a fullback for Nebraska in the 2017 class out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, choosing the Big Ten school over offers from LSU, Boston College, Michigan State, Purdue and Navy. He redshirted last season.

Nebraska does not plan to use a fullback in Frost's spread offensive system.

Riley also recruited sons of ex-NFL stars Keyshawn Johnson and Kurt Warner to Nebraska. Only Warner's son remains in Lincoln. Kade Warner, a walk-on wide receiver, scored on a 57-yard pass in the Huskers' April 21 spring game.