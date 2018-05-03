Miami coach Mark Richt has received a contract extension through the 2023 season, the school announced Thursday.

In the two years at his alma mater, Richt has begun transforming the Hurricanes back into a national power. Last season, Miami played in its first ACC championship game and finished 10-3 -- its first 10-win season since 2003.

Not only that, but Richt spearheaded the fundraising to get a new indoor football facility built -- an idea that had been years in the making. The new facility is expected to open in time for fall practice.

"Mark has done a phenomenal job of building this program -- and generating enthusiasm for this program -- since the day he arrived back on campus," athletic director Blake James said in a statement. "We look forward to continued success under his watch, both on and off the field, for many years to come."

The arrow is pointed up for a program that hasn't won a national championship since 2001, and Richt is a big reason why. Miami just signed the No. 8 recruiting class in the country and is expected to be ranked in the preseason Top 15 later this summer. Miami opens the season against LSU on Sunday, Sept. 2, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"We're excited about where this program is headed," Richt said in a statement.

"Miami is not only my alma mater, it is home to me and my family. It's a blessing to live and work in paradise."