Former UCF head coach Scott Frost, who led the team to a 13-0 record including a victory over Auburn in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, isn't completely behind the school's self-promoting themselves a s national champions.

"I completely get behind their argument," Frost told USA Today Sports. "I do think it was almost criminal how low they kept UCF in the rankings, and I think it was intentional. But at the end of the day, the playoff system is that the national champion is the team that wins the playoff."

Then UCF head coach Scott Frost holds the trophy after defeating Auburn 34-27 to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on January 1. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Knights ended the regular season No. 12 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and No. 6 following their bowl victory in The Associated Press' postseason rankings.

UCF had a national championship parade at Walt Disney World, unveiled a "2017 National Champions" banner before their spring game and gave their players national champions rings.

Frost left UCF to take the head coaching position at Nebraska, bringing his entire staff with him.

"All I'll say is if we had stayed there, I would have had a hard time getting behind it," he says. "I think it was smart by them, because it has kept UCF in the media and in the conversation. But you know, like our rings, I kind of wish my ring just said 'Undefeated Season' and 'Peach Bowl Champion.' "