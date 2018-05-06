Former Cal running back Tre Watson is headed to Texas as a graduate transfer for the 2018 season, he announced Sunday afternoon on Twitter.

Blessed to be apart of THE University of Texas!!!!! #hookem 🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/zCyZ4tLWrF — Tre Watson (@tre1watson) May 6, 2018

Watson, who appeared in 37 games for the Golden Bears and entered last fall as the team's starting running back before tearing his ACL in Week 2 against Weber State, chose Texas over Texas Tech. LSU had been in the mix for the running back until recent days. He initially was set to announce his choice Friday but pushed it back.

"I left Cal to experience bigger football," Watson told ESPN in a text. "I couldn't turn down this opportunity to play on one of the biggest stages in college football."

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Watson had 1,390 rushing yards, 657 kick return yards and 379 receiving yards at Cal, where he started eight games and accounted for 13 touchdowns. He had career highs in both rushing yards (709) and receiving yards (241) during the 2016 season. Watson is set to graduate from Cal later this month.

Texas emerged from spring practice with no clear-cut starter at running back. In 2017, the Longhorns finished 95th nationally in rushing, and Chris Warren III left for the NFL draft after the season. Keaontay Ingram, ESPN's No. 7 running back recruit and 110th overall prospect in the 2018 class, arrives this summer.