A couple from central New York state fabricated a 2017 story about their son having cancer, soliciting $3,000 in funds for his recovery and a visit with the Syracuse University football team.

According to Syracuse.com, Martin and Jolene LaFrance faked the story of their son, CJ LaFrance, having Hodgkin lymphoma, and set up a GoFundMe page that received $3,334 in donations.

The family was also invited to attend a Syracuse practice in 2017, where CJ, then nine years old, met with the student-athletes and played catch with receiver Erv Philips and linebacker Kielan Whitner. Eric Dungey offered quarterbacking tips and head coach Dino Babers offered his well wishes.

After the visit with the football team, the boy's uncle continued the fabrication, saying the boy's cancer had been upgraded and he had undergone both radiation and surgery.

The parents said CJ also bonded with two-time cancer survivor Roy Wittke, Syracuse's director of player personnel.

On March 23, Orange QB Rex Culpepper announced he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and had undergone surgery.

The four-month investigation by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office "conclusively" learned that CJ had never been diagnosed with cancer. The couple will appear in court on May 16 on charges of scheme to defraud and endangering the welfare of a child.