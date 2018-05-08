GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida is spending big in an effort to get its defense back among the nation's elite.

The Gators gave new defensive coordinator Todd Grantham a three-year deal worth $4.47 million, making him the highest-paid assistant in school history. Grantham will earn $1.39 million this season, $1.49 million in 2019 and $1.59 million in 2020, according to contracts the school released Tuesday.

Coach Dan Mullen's on-field staff will earn a total of $4.74 million this season, with Grantham getting the largest cut.

Only 15 college football assistants made more than $1 million in 2017, with nine of those in the Southeastern Conference.

Grantham, 51, spent one year with Mullen at Mississippi State and turned the Bulldogs' defense into one of the SEC's best.