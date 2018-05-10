OCALA, Fla. -- One of the Florida Gators' top football recruits was released from jail early Wednesday after allegedly kicking a woman's car and breaking her cellphone during an argument.

Justin Watkins, a four-star prospect and incoming freshman from Clermont's East Ridge High School, was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor complaint of trespassing on school grounds. According to jail records, he was released on a $500 bond.

According to the Ocala Police affidavit obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, Watkins followed a female student to a local gas station and shattered her cellphone by throwing it to the ground. He then followed her to her school, Ocala's Vanguard High, and kicked her car multiple times and tried to flatten one of her tires, according to the police report.

Gators coach Dan Mullen says he is aware of the arrest and "still collecting information."

Watkins was the No. 28 overall player in the ESPN 300.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.