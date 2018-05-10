West Virginia bulked up its defensive line Thursday, announcing the addition of Clemson graduate transfer Jabril Robinson.

As a grad transfer, the 270-pound Robinson will be eligible for the upcoming season. He played in 11 games and had 19 tackles last year as a rotation piece along the Tigers' loaded defensive line.

Robinson is the second grad transfer West Virginia has added to its defensive front this offseason, joining former USC defensive tackle Kenny Bigelow.

Robinson and Bigelow will help fill the void left by 2017 freshman All-American defensive tackle Lamonte McDougle, who transferred earlier in the offseason.