Billy Brewer, the former Mississippi football star who went on to coach the Rebels to eight Egg Bowl victories over rival Mississippi State, died Saturday. He was 83.

Ole Miss released a statement confirming Brewer's death in Memphis following a brief illness. Family friend Chuck Rounsaville said the former coach had been in poor health for a few months after suffering a stroke this year.

Brewer coached Ole Miss for 11 seasons from 1983 to 1993, finishing with a 67-56-3 record. He took the Rebels to five bowl games and had a 3-2 record in the postseason, winning the Liberty Bowl twice and the Independence Bowl once.

From Columbus, Mississippi, Brewer was the head coach at Southeastern Louisiana and Louisiana Tech before coaching the Rebels. He played for the Rebels in the late 1950s and was named to the school's Team of the Century as a defensive back in 1993.