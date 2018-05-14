Former NFL senior vice president of officiating Dean Blandino has been named the director of instant replay for College Football Officiating.

Blandino oversaw officiating in the NFL from 2013 to 2017 when he left to join Fox Sports as an on-air rules analyst. His new position will be structured to focus on offseason development, allowing him to continue his broadcasting role.

"Dean emerged as the best candidate from a talented group of people interested in helping shape the future of instant replay in college football," said Mid-American Conference commissioner Jon Steinbrecher in a news release. "His expertise and skills will help guide this important aspect of officiating."

Blandino, who began his career in the NFL as an intern in 1994, oversaw the instant replay program from 2003 to 2009. During a three-year stint away from the league from 2009 to 2012, he launched the "Under the Hood" which was used by the NFL and several college conferences to provide training and evaluation for replay officials.

Blandino served as a clinician and educator during the CFO/NCAA national replay clinics over the past few years.

"I'm extremely excited to join the CFO and NCAA in this role," Blandino said in the news release. "I've spent much of my career in the replay space and look forward to continuing to improve our processes and programming with the ultimate goal of efficient -- and correct -- outcomes."