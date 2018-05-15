UCF gave itself a parade and its players national championship rings to recognize its undefeated season, but Alabama coach Nick Saban doesn't have much use for the Knights' claims.

"I guess anybody has the prerogative to claim anything. But self-proclaimed is not the same as actually earning it," Saban told USA Today on Tuesday. "And there's probably a significant number of people who don't respect people who make self-proclaimed sort of accolades for themselves."

Saban's team beat Georgia 26-23 in an overtime thriller to win the national championship that most people recognize, the College Football Playoff title. Alabama had routed defending champion Clemson 24-6 to reach the final game.

Nick Saban holds up Alabama's championship trophy after beating Georgia to win the national title. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

UCF finished the regular season 12-0, the only undefeated team in the FBS, but because of its schedule was ranked only No. 12 in the country when the four teams were chosen to the College Football Playoff.

Then the Knights went on to beat Auburn, which had handed Alabama its only loss, in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day. Hence, the national champion claim.

Saban said he had a lot of respect for what UCF accomplished, because going undefeated is no small feat, but said the national champion claims were unfair.

"We've only had one undefeated team, and that is really hard to do," Saban said. "So I have a tremendous amount of respect for their team and what they were able to accomplish. ... And they can make every claim that they should have been in the Playoff. I get that.

"But we have a system, and it's not fair to the people who went through the system and earned their way playing really, really good teams -- I mean really good teams -- and really tough games. It's not quite fair to them for somebody else just to decide to (claim a national championship)."