Alabama and Texas have agreed to play a home-and-home series in 2022 and 2023. The Crimson Tide will travel to Texas on Sept. 10 in 2022. The Longhorns will return the trip to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9 in 2023.

Because of this agreement, Texas and Ohio State have moved their previously scheduled home-and-home series back to 2025 (Austin) and 2026 (Columbus).

Texas and Alabama last played in the 2010 BCS national championship game, the Crimson Tide's only victory in the series. Texas owns a 7-1-1 record against Alabama.

With the Crimson Tide on the schedule, Texas also announced it has canceled a home game with UCF that had been slated for 2023.