Washington State is adding defensive lineman Lamonte McDougle, a transfer from West Virginia, both McDougle and the team announced Wednesday night.

McDougle, who appeared in all 13 games for WVU last season, will sit out the 2018 season and have three years of eligibility left. He had 23 tackles, four loss loss, as well as a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia prohibited the 5-10, 295-pound McDougle from transferring to another Big 12 school or to 10 future non-league opponents, including Florida State and Tennessee.

The Pompano Beach, Florida, native visited Washington State during spring practice in April.

McDougle's father, Stockar, played offensive line at Oklahoma when current Washington State coach Mike Leach served as the Sooners' offensive coordinator. Stockar McDougle became a first-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2000 NFL draft.