Quarterback Blake Barnett, who started his career at Alabama and recently graduated from Arizona State, has enrolled at South Florida as a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play for the Bulls next season, sources told ESPN.

WDAE in Tampa first reported that Barnett would transfer to USF.

Barnett, 22, will have two years of eligibility remaining and will compete with Brett Kean and Chris Oladokun for the South Florida starting quarterback job as the Bulls look to replace Quinton Flowers, their starter for the past 38 games and the most decorated player in program history.

Barnett was a five-star prospect in the 2015 signing class out of Corona, California and initially committed to Notre Dame but wound up signing with Alabama. Barnett redshirted in 2015 and opened the 2016 season as Alabama's starter against USC. Jalen Hurts, though, replaced Barnett as the Tide's starting quarterback that season, and Barnett elected to transfer to Arizona State. Barnett finished the 2016 season at Alabama 11-of-19 for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

When Barnett arrived at Arizona State, he went there with Todd Graham as the head coach and Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator, but Lindsey left for Auburn as offensive coordinator and Graham was fired following the 2017 season. Barnett played in a backup role last season to Manny Wilkins and attempted just five passes.