Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm landed a big one Thursday.

Fromm, an avid fisherman who frequently posts photos of his catches on social media, got a lure stuck in his leg and had to go to the hospital to have it removed.

"Works so good it hooks humans too," he captioned an Instagram story photo of the lure stuck on his calf.

Fromm went to Cook Medical Center in Adel, Georgia, to have the hook removed.

As a freshman last season, Fromm led Georgia to 13 wins and a spot in the national title game against Alabama, which the Bulldogs lost in overtime.

Fromm should be fine by the time Georgia opens its 2018-19 season Sept. 1 against Austin Peay in Athens.