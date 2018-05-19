Add another candidate to LSU's ongoing quarterback competition.

The Tigers picked up Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow on Friday night when the former Buckeye announced that he was heading to Baton Rouge for his final two seasons.

Burrow shared the news on his Twitter account:

Excited to be playing in Death Valley next season. Ready to get to work. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) May 19, 2018

Burrow graduated from Ohio State earlier this month and will be eligible to play immediately. He has appeared in 11 games over two seasons, throwing for 287 yards and two touchdowns.

At LSU, he'll enter what coach Ed Orgeron and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger deemed after spring practice a wide-open competition at the position that includes sophomore Myles Brennan, junior Justin McMillan and redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse. Early this month -- before Burrow had announced his intentions to leave Columbus -- Orgeron said he didn't expect any of LSU's three competitors to transfer.

"Every one of them have a viable chance to start at LSU and play -- and they know it," Orgeron told ESPN.com on May 2. "So why would you leave?"

None of the quarterbacks, including Burrow, have extensive playing experience. Burrow has the most career passing attempts (39) to his credit among the quartet, followed by Brennan with 24. The winner of the starting job will succeed Danny Etling, who was taken in the seventh round of the NFL draft by the New England Patriots.